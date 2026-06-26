'Insecure About His Popularity': Netizens React As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Benched For IND Vs IRE 1st T20I

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait to make his India debut continues after India opted to retain the same opening combination from their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The 15-year-old became the youngest player to be called up to the Indian team after his IPL 2026 exploits, and much of the pre-match buzz surrounded the teenage batting sensation.

Explaining the decision at the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer said the teenager's opportunity would come at some stage during the tour.

"He's a gun player. But obviously, we've got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing the majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. So I think he'll get his opportunity when the time comes," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

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Netizens livid on Sooryavanshi miss

Sooryavanshi's exclusion from the first T20I between India and Ireland did not sit well with fans. The 15-year-old had a record IPL 2026 season, sweeping five awards at the end-of-season ceremony. He recently blasted 94 off just 29 balls, rewriting records with the fastest fifty in List A cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also shocked by India's decision to omit Sooryavanshi.

"Can't believe India haven't picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the best T20 player in the world at the moment," he wrote on X.

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While Shreyas Iyer and coach Gautam Gambhir opted for consistency in selection, fans had flocked in numbers and bought subscriptions to watch the boy wonder in the India jersey. Some even suggested that their only interest in the India-Ireland series was because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was expected to play.

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India decided to field first against Ireland in the first T20I match of the bilateral series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday.

The 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, will have to wait for his international debut as Shreyas Iyer decided to continue without him in the opening match.