'He'll Get His Opportunity': Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Omission From IND Vs IRE 1st T20I

All eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India took on Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast. The 15-year-old, who became the youngest player to earn a call-up to the Indian team, was not included in the playing XI for Friday's opener. Explaining the decision at the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer said the teenager's opportunity would come at some stage during the tour.

"He’s a gun player. But obviously, we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliant in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. So I think he’ll get his opportunity when the time comes," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Much of the pre-match buzz surrounded teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was widely expected to make his senior international debut. However, the 15-year-old was not included in India's playing XI for the first T20I, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of the country's brightest young prospects don the Indian jersey at the highest level.

This marks India's first T20I since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 in March. The Men in Blue are entering the new cycle under new captain Shreyas Iyer. From the T20 World Cup final, the Indian team has made 3 changes, with Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar coming into the team.