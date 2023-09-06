 Shoaib Akhtar 2.0: Oman Pacer Mohammad Imran Looks & Bowls Exactly Like Pakistan Pacer (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has millions of fans across the world thanks to his exploits on the cricket field and it seems like Oman's Mohammad Imran is also one of the many who adores the Rawalpindi Express.

Not only does Imran look like Shoaib Akhtar in his early days, but even his action is similar to the fastest bowler in the world.

A video of Mohammad Imran's bowling is going viral on social media where fans can't help but draw similarities between him and Shoaib Akhtar.

26-year-old Imran has been copying Akhtar's bowling action ever since he started playing cricket.

The long run-up, delivery technique, and even the flying hair all have a Shoaib Akhtar vibe to them.

His action, like Shoaib’s, enables him to bowl through the shoulder, allowing him to throw the ball with all of the momentum gathered during the long run-up.

Imran has so far played 33 first-class games in which he's picked 51 wickets and scored 1266 runs. He's also featured in 45 T20s in which he's bagged 32 wickets and scored 409 runs.

