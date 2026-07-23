Shivam Dube Backs India To Bounce Back Despite T20I Slump Ahead Of Zimbabwe Series | Photo: Twitter Image

Harare: India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube has admitted that there has been a dip in the T20I team’s recent performances but expressed confidence that the side will quickly turn the corner and regain its form.

India, the reigning T20 World Cup champions, are yet to register a victory since successfully defending their title at home earlier this year. Under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, India have suffered 2-0 and 4-0 losses to Ireland and England.

India will be aiming to break the losing run when they take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, where Dube is expected to share bowling duties with an inexperienced pace-bowling group of Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma.

"It's like there was a very high going for our team before the World Cup and even during the World Cup. Definitely the dip is there, but I think as soon as we stop the dip, we will go again on the higher side," Dube told broadcasters in a pre-match chat.

Reflecting on the team's preparations, Dube noted that while logistics posed a minor challenge, especially with him and a few members flying to Harare after the ODI series in England was over, the squad is fully prepared for the action ahead.

"It was good. We came late. Some players came late. But yeah, we are ready for this. I've played over here, amazing ground. We enjoy playing over here. Probably I have not watched the matches (of Zimbabwe) professionally speaking.

“But I know this team is getting better day by day. I've played against them in 2024, then we played them in the World Cup (this year). They are getting better. It looks really good that the country is getting better from their side," he added.

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