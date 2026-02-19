Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Dies after Collapsing During Football Match; Meghalaya CM Expresses Grief | VIDEO | X

Shillong, February 19: In a tragic incident, the Member of Parliament from Shillong Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon passed away on Thursday at the Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital after he collapsed during a football match. There are reports that the Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader suffered cardiac arrest during the football match. Meghalaya Chief Minister expressed grief over the untimely demise of the leader.

Collapses During Football Match

There are reports that the incident occurred when Dr Syngkon had gone to play a football match at a sports ground in Mawlai Mawiong. He reportedly collapsed during the match after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Doctor Unavailable

There are reports that he was initially rushed to the Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC), however, due to the absence of doctors at the facility, he was then taken to the Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital. Timely first aid is a must in cases of sudden cardiac arrests. Delay in quick first aid may result in death of the patient.

Chief Minister Expresses Grief

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma reached the hospital where he addressed the media and said, ''I had met late Dr. Rakesh Sinkhorn about two weeks back in Delhi. I still remember the conversation we had. He had come to my residence and we had spoken about the different plans he had for the state, the different institutes he wanted to bring up.''

He also shared a condolence message on his official social media account and said, "Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."