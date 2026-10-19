Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Mizoram Batsman Chinmay Sutar After Historic Ranji Trophy 400 | X

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Chinmay Sutar after the Mizoram batter created history by scoring an unbeaten 400 runs against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 on Monday, October 19.

Sutar became only the second batter in the tournament's history to score 400 runs in an innings, joining Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948-49.

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Dhawan praised the 29-year-old batsman in a post on social media, highlighting his impressive start to first-class cricket. "A 99 on debut followed by an unbeaten 400 in your second game! Chinmay Sutar becomes only the second batter in Ranji Trophy history to score 400. What a start to your first-class career! Congratulations, young man," he wrote.

Playing for Mizoram against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima, Sutar scored 400 not out off 517 balls. His innings included 46 fours and seven sixes, helping Mizoram declare at 581/9.

Sutar had narrowly missed a century in his first-class debut against Manipur in which he scored 99 in the second innings after being run out. He followed it up with the historic quadruple century in only his second first-class match.

Before moving to Mizoram, Sutar represented Mumbai in domestic cricket. His 400 also took him past Prithvi Shaw's 379 against Assam in 2023, giving him the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history, behind Nimbalkar's 443 not out.