'She's Serving Smiles': Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Surprises Fans On Day 4 Of Wimbledon 2026 | VIDEO | X

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton attended day four of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday where she surprised tennis fans waiting in the famous Wimbledon queue.

As Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Kate met visitors who had arrived as early as 4 AM hoping to secure tickets for the tournament.

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Surprises Fans

Dressed in a blue linen suit, the Princess spent time speaking with fans, taking photographs and chatting with families.

She also joined Wimbledon stewards to help hand out tickets and process payments for attendees who were able to enter the grounds.

While handing tickets to fans, she wished them to "have a great time" at the Championships.

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Interacts With Stewards, Young Tennis Fans

Kate also met honorary stewards who help manage the Wimbledon queue every year, thanking them for their role in ensuring the smooth functioning of one of the tournament's most well-known traditions.

She spent time speaking with volunteers and visitors, interacting with several people who had been waiting patiently for entry to the grounds.

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The Princess also spoke with young tennis fans and asked if they enjoyed the sport, showing interest in their experiences at Wimbledon.

During her walkabout, a visitor congratulated her on recently completing the Three Peaks Challenge, prompting an exchange before she continued greeting members of the public.

Internet Reacts

The internet users also expressed their excitement on her visit at Wimbledon. A user said, "She’s serving more than tennis, she’s serving smiles." Another asked, "Welcome back, Princess, now can we get you to serve an ace instead of just a smile?"

A user also said, "So lovely to see The Princess of Wales back at #Wimbledon Elegant as always, and the blue outfit is beautiful."

Longstanding Wimbledon Tradition Continues

The Princess is a regular visitor to Wimbledon and as Patron of the AELTC plays an important role at the tournament. She has frequently attended matches on Centre Court and has become a familiar presence during the Championships.

Last year, she presented the men's singles trophy to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner after the Wimbledon final on Centre Court, continuing a longstanding royal tradition associated with the Championships.

Her appearance on Thursday once again highlighted her close association with Wimbledon and her ongoing support for one of Britain's most prestigious sporting events.