Novak Djokovic Scares Ball Girl With Playful Scissors Prank During Wimbledon 2026 Match; Draws Laughter From Crowd | Video

Wimbledon/X

Novak Djokovic's playful side stole the spotlight at Wimbledon 2026 after the Serbian tennis legend pulled off a light-hearted prank on a ball girl during his dominant second-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The amusing moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting to the youngster's shocked expression before Djokovic immediately apologized and shared a laugh with her.

The incident took place between the second and third sets while Tsitsipas briefly left Centre Court. Djokovic, who had tape on his right shoulder, asked a ball girl to help trim a loose piece with a pair of scissors. As she carefully did so, the 24-time Grand Slam champion suddenly pretended she had accidentally cut him, crying out in fake pain. The startled ball girl looked horrified for a moment before Djokovic burst into laughter, making it clear it was all a harmless joke. She quickly realized what had happened and joined in the laughter as the crowd enjoyed the exchange.

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Following his convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory, Djokovic addressed the prank during his on-court interview and admitted he may have taken the joke a little too far. "These kinds of things surface when you're two sets to love up rather than two sets to love down," he said. "I'm sorry if I scared her. It probably wasn't that great of a joke, but it made me a bit more relaxed." His apology was warmly received, with many fans appreciating both his sense of humor and his willingness to acknowledge the ball girl's reaction.

Djokovic's prank became one of the talking points of the day at Wimbledon, with the viral clip spreading rapidly across social media. While opinions were divided over the joke, most fans enjoyed the light-hearted moment, especially after the Serbian star apologized and the ball girl herself laughed it off. The incident added another memorable chapter to Djokovic's colourful Wimbledon journey as he marched into the third round in commanding fashion.