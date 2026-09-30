Sherfane Rutherford Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss In-Form Virat Kohli For 29 In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI; Watch VIDEO | X

Guwahati, September 30: Star Indian batsman and former captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 29 off 19 balls in the second ODI against West Indies after Sherfane Rutherford pulled off a stunning catch near the boundary in Guwahati. The stunner got the wicket of in-form batsman as Virat smashed a brilliant hundred in the first ODI against West Indies.

Kohli tried to ramp a short delivery from Shamar Joseph towards third man. Rutherford moved to his left and took the catch close to the boundary cushions. Realising he was going over the rope, he threw the ball up, stepped outside the boundary and returned to complete the catch.

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Kohli walked back after hitting three fours and a six, as the stunning grab put an end to his brief cameo. Rutherford's brilliant effort gave West Indies their second wicket and brought an end to Kohli's stay at the crease.

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India began the massive 406 run chase strongly but lost wickets in quick time. After Kohli's dismissal for 29, West Indies tries to keep the pressure on with timely breakthroughs, however, captain Shubman Gill is going strong at one end. He is still at the crease after scoring 181 off 106 balls at the time of publication.