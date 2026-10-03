Sherfane Rutherford Furious Over On-Field Umpires After DRS Confirms Caught-Behind Dismissal In IND Vs WI 3rd ODI | X

West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford was left frustrated after being given out during the third ODI against India in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Rutherford was involved in a heated exchange with the umpires following his dismissal as he questioned the decision after being caught behind off Naman Dhir's bowling.

The incident took place when Naman Dhir bowled a delivery close to Rutherford's body. The West Indies batter attempted to play a cut shot but appeared to get a faint edge. Wicket-keeper KL Rahul completed the catch and the on-field umpire immediately raised his finger.

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Rutherford immediately opted for a review, hoping to overturn the decision. However, the UltraEdge technology showed a clear spike, confirming contact between the bat and the ball. The third umpire upheld the on-field decision, leaving the West Indies batsman with no choice but to walk back to the pavilion.

Rutherford scored 24 runs off 25 balls, including two fours. His dismissal gave India a much-needed breakthrough, while West Indies also lost a review in the process. Rutherford was unhappy with the decision and was seen involved in a heated exchange with the umpires on the field. He dragged himself out of the ground after the decision was made.

At the time of the update, West Indies were 207/3 in 30.2 overs chasing India's target of 352 runs. They needed 145 runs from 118 balls at a required run rate of 7.37 per over.

Shai Hope was leading the chase with an unbeaten 95 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and a six, while Keemo Paul was yet to open his account. Mohammed Siraj had taken one wicket, while Naman Dhir had also picked up a wicket, including the crucial dismissal of Sherfane Rutherford for 24.