'Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya': Brij Bhushan Given Rousing Welcome By Madrasa Children In UP's Gonda | VIDEO

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Former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh received a rousing welcome in his home district of Gonda. The reception comes days after a Delhi court acquitted him in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers.

A video shared by Singh on social media shows hundreds of madrasa students lined up along the route to welcome him. As Singh passes by, the children can be seen raising chants of “Sher Aaya, Sher Aaya”, while the atmosphere is marked by loud cheers and celebrations.

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The children and supports lined up showered flower petals as Brij Bhushan Singh greeted them, having been adorned with a large number of garlands. He then got into the front seat of his luxury SUV, waving towards then as the crowd kept chanting 'Zindabad' in his name. Several firecrackers were also burst with police presence also at the scene.

"I am overwhelmed by the grand welcome extended today in Gonda Sadar by a large number of children from the minority community. This affection, sense of belonging, and blessings from all of you are priceless to me," Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The video has since done rounds on social media.

Singh had consistently denied the allegations, welcomed the court's decision and said it vindicated the position he had maintained since the controversy began. His supporters celebrated the verdict with slogans, flower petals and public felicitation programmes.

The acquittal, however, has not ended the controversy. Wrestlers who had accused Singh have indicated that they intend to challenge the verdict in a higher court, while some have continued to question the circumstances surrounding the case.