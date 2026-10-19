Sheetal Devi Creates History At Asian Para Games 2026, Equals World Record

Sheetal Devi set a new world record at the Asian Para Games |

Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s compound ranking round at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, scoring 704 points with 32 perfect Xs to equal the world record and set a new Asian mark of 698. Her outstanding effort highlighted India’s strong start in archery on the opening day of competition.

Teammate Payal Nag scored 675 points to finish fifth in the women’s individual standings. The Indian duo also topped the doubles qualification, securing first place.

Sheetal Devi Scores 704 Points to Equal World Record

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The previous world record of 698 points was set by Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine in August 2024. At the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Sheetal scored 703 points to surpass that mark, but Türkiye’s Öznur Cüre Girdi went one point further with 704 to claim the world record.

Sheetal has now matched that benchmark with her performance in Aichi-Nagoya. She also bettered her previous Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok, Thailand, in March this year, by six points.

Born without arms due to a rare congenital condition, Sheetal has developed a distinctive technique to compete at the highest level. She holds the bow with her foot and uses her shoulder, jaw and feet to position and release the arrow.

Her rise has been remarkable, with two gold medals and a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, followed by the women’s individual compound world title in 2025.