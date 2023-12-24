'Sheer Discrimination': PCB Ignores Danish Kaneria's Name From Pakistan's List of Best Test Bowlers In Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Sunday slammed the PCB for removing his name from a graphic which displayed the best bowlers from the country in Australia.

The PCB posted a list of Pakistan bowlers who have the most wickets and best average in Test cricket against Australia Down Under.

Pakistan are currently in Australia for a three-Test series which they currently trail 0-1 after losing the opening clash in Perth last week.

Kaneria's record vs Australia

Kaneria is the fourth highest wicket taker for Pakistan in Tests in Australia with 24 scalps from 5 Tests at an average of over 40. But his name was missing from the list of 7 bowlers that the PCB wanted to show.

The list included legendary names like Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Saqlain Mushtaq but not Kaneria's which infuriated the former leg-spinner so he took to social media to vent out his anger.

"Just look at the audacity of Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me," Kaneria tweeted on X.

Kaneria vs PCB & Pakistan cricket

Danish Kaneria's relationship with the PCB soured over the years due to his stance against the board and how it runs its cricketing affairs.

Kaneria has accused the PCB of discriminating against him for being a Hindu. He also claims that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was among several former teammates who told him to convert to Islam and discriminated against him.