 'She Changed India's Destiny': Emotional Nita Ambani Felicitates Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker; VIDEO
Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics in the women's 10m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event to create history for India.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani on Tuesday held a grand felicitation ceremony for shooter Manu Bhaker at the India House inside the Paris Games Village.

Bhaker won two bronze medals in her maiden Summer Games appearance in the women's 10m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event to create history for India.

Manu Bhaker in elite company

The 22-year-old is the first female Indian shooter to win a medal at the Olympics and the first athlete ever from her country to bag two in one edition of the Games post independence.

Bhaker joined an elite list of Indian shooters to have won a medal at the Summer Games.

The ace shooter from Haryana was therefore, honoured by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, who gave an emotional speech before presenting Bhaker with a traditional shawl.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's Instagram Following Surges To 1 Million After Twin Bronze
Bhagwat Geeta helps Manu secure Olympic medals

"After the Tokyo games, Manu said that she followed the wisdom of our ancient scripture The Bhagwat Geeta that teaches us 'Do your best and leave the rest to God.' And that's what she did.

"Three years later, at the games, she changed not just her own but also the destiny of her nation..," Ambani said in her speech.

India has bagged just 3 medals so far in the Olympics, all from the shooters, out of which Bhaker has won two. The third came from shooter Swapnil Kusale, another bronze in the Men's 50m rifle 3 positions.

