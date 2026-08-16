 Shashi Tharoor Mistakenly Writes ‘Austria’ Instead Of Australia While Congratulating Bangladesh; Clarifies With 'Autocorrect' Joke
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Shashi Tharoor Mistakenly Writes ‘Austria’ Instead Of Australia While Congratulating Bangladesh; Clarifies With 'Autocorrect' Joke

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Bangladesh after their historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin, calling it a “doughty, heartwarming and ultimately triumphant” performance. However, he initially mistakenly wrote “Austria” instead of Australia. Tharoor later corrected the error with humour, saying he was in Hamburg and joking that even autocorrect may have had a “geographical bias”.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor Mistakenly Writes ‘Austria’ Instead Of Australia While Congratulating Bangladesh; Clarifies With 'Autocorrect' Joke

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Bangladesh after their historic Test victory over Australia in Darwin, but his post initially contained a geographical mix-up. In a post on social media, Tharoor wrote that Bangladesh had “beaten Austria in Darwin” while praising the team for what he called the “greatest victory in their Test history”. He described Bangladesh’s performance as “doughty, heartwarming and ultimately triumphant” and congratulated the neighbouring country.

Tharoor later corrected the mistake, pointing out that Bangladesh had beaten Australia, not Austria. He added a humorous explanation, saying he was in Hamburg for the weekend and “maybe even autocorrect had a geographical bias”. The clarification quickly drew attention to the original typo, adding a lighter moment to his congratulatory message.

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