'Sharing Some Batting Tips?': Virat Kohli Spotted With RCB Teammate Jordan Cox Ahead Of His England Test Debut | VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli was recently spotted spending time with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Jordan Cox ahead of the young English batter's much-anticipated Test debut for England.

The meeting between Kohli and Cox has generated considerable buzz among cricket fans, with images and videos circulating on social media. The interaction comes at a significant moment in Cox's career as he prepares to make his maiden appearance in Test cricket for England.

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Kohli and Cox shared the dressing room during their stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. The experienced Indian star has often been praised for mentoring younger players and sharing his vast knowledge of the game with emerging talents from around the world.

They were spotted having coffee together at a cafe in London, where Kohli has now settled with his family. The former India captain is currently recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the IPL 2026 final. Cox meanwhile was part of the RCB squad but did not get a game, serving as backup for Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell.

Cox, regarded as one of England's most promising batting talents, has impressed selectors with his consistent performances in domestic cricket. His call-up to the national side marks a major milestone, and spending time with a player of Kohli's stature is likely to provide valuable insights and confidence ahead of the big occasion.