Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Spotted On Family Day Out In UK; Pics Goes Viral Across Social Media

Fresh pictures of celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying a family outing in the United Kingdom have gone viral on social media. The candid images show the couple spending quality time with their children away from the spotlight.

The viral photos capture heartwarming family moments, including Kohli being seen with Akaay during the outing. Fans were quick to share the images online, praising the couple's efforts to balance their public lives with private family time.

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The couple, who married in 2017, have consistently maintained a strong stance on protecting their children's privacy. Over the years, they have repeatedly requested media outlets and photographers not to publish images revealing their children's faces, making such candid family glimpses particularly noteworthy for fans.

The latest outing has reignited admiration among supporters, with many expressing delight at seeing the family together in a relaxed setting. Social media users especially gushed over little Akaay, whose rare public appearance became one of the biggest talking points from the viral photographs.

While Kohli remains one of cricket's biggest stars and Sharma continues to enjoy immense popularity in the entertainment industry, the couple appear to be making the most of their time in the UK with their children. The viral images offer a rare glimpse into their family life, something they usually keep away from public attention.