Shapoor Zadran's Mortal Remains Reach Kabul; Afghanistan Cricket Gathers For Final Goodbye | VIDEO | X | ACB

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran was given an emotional welcome home as his mortal remains arrived in Kabul on Wednesday.

Family members, Afghanistan Cricket Board officials, and several current and former cricketers gathered at Kabul International Airport to pay their last respects.

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Senior stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were among those seen carrying Zadran's coffin on their shoulders.

The 38-year-old passed away in India after battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder.

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Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, Zadran played an important role in the national team's rise from the associate level to the international stage.

He represented Afghanistan in all three formats and was part of several historic moments in the team's journey.

His funeral prayers will be held at Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, after which he will be laid to rest at Maranjan Hill.

The Afghanistan cricket community is expected to attend the ceremony as it bids farewell to one of the country's most respected fast bowlers.