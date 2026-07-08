Former Afghan Cricketer Shapoor Zadran Dies At 38 After A Battle With Rare Immune Disorder; Know About This Deadly Disease

Former Afghan Cricketer Shapoor Zadran Dies At 38 After A Battle With Rare Immune Disorder |

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has passed away in Delhi at the age of 38 after battling a rare immune disorder. The left-arm pacer was a key figure in Afghanistan's rise in international cricket and played a crucial role in the team's qualification for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. His untimely demise has prompted many to learn more about the rare disease he was suffering from. He died one day before his 39th birthday.

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Shapoor Zadran dies at 38

Zadran had been diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare but life-threatening immune disorder. HLH occurs when the body's immune system becomes overactive and begins attacking healthy tissues and organs instead of protecting them from infections.

Symptoms and risk

The condition can be inherited (primary HLH) or develop later in life due to triggers such as severe infections, autoimmune diseases, or certain cancers. Because the immune system releases excessive inflammatory cells, it can lead to widespread inflammation and damage to vital organs, including the liver, spleen, bone marrow, and brain.

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About HLH

Common symptoms of HLH include persistent high fever, an enlarged liver or spleen, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes, extreme fatigue, unexplained bruising or bleeding, low blood cell counts, and neurological problems such as seizures or confusion. Since these symptoms resemble those of many other illnesses, diagnosing HLH can be challenging and often requires specialised blood tests and bone marrow examinations.

The condition can be inherited (primary HLH) or develop later in life due to triggers such as severe infections, autoimmune diseases, or certain cancers. Because the immune system releases excessive inflammatory cells, it can lead to widespread inflammation and damage to vital organs, including the liver, spleen, bone marrow, and brain.

Read Also Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Passes Away At 38 After Long Battle With Illness

Symptoms

Common symptoms of HLH include persistent high fever, an enlarged liver or spleen, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes, extreme fatigue, unexplained bruising or bleeding, low blood cell counts, and neurological problems such as seizures or confusion. Since these symptoms resemble those of many other illnesses, diagnosing HLH can be challenging and often requires specialised blood tests and bone marrow examinations.