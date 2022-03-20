Shane Warne’s ex-wife Elizabeth Hurley misses cricketer’s funeral, shares their engagement pictures

As family and friends bid adieu to Australian cricketer great Shane Warne at a private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday, his former actress wife Elizabeth Hurley shared pictures of their engagement on social media.

The English actress and the former spinner were in a relationship from 2011 to 2012 before deciding to split.

Hurley Instagrammed a series of pictures of their engagement and rued the fact that she won’t be able to be at his funeral.

“My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement—we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn’t really sunk in that he’s gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna,” she wrote next to the pictures.

A host of former teammates and international stars were among those present to bid farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne at a private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday.

Warne tragically died from a heart attack in Thailand at the age of 52 earlier this month.

