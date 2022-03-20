Shane Warne's children kiss his coffin at funeral as stars gather to send off Australian spin legend

The family of cricket legend Shane Warne paid tribute to him as friends, celebrities and those closest to the star gathered to bid him farewell.

The sporting icon passed away earlier this month following a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

The Australian star leaves behind 52-year-old ex-wife Simone Callahan, who he was married to from 1995 to 2005, and their three children; 23-year-old son Jackson and daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20.

Former wife of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne, Simone Callahan (C) and fellow mourners toast the hearse carrying Warne | Photo: AFP

Emotional scenes were captured as Shane’s family and friends watched a procession at St Kilda Football ground in Melbourne on Sunday. His son, Jackson, was seen affectionately kissing the coffin of his late father as the procession ended.

Warne’s coffin was draped in a St Kilda Saints scarf, while Jackson, Shane’s brother Jason and others carried the star’s coffin during Sunday’s service.

Warne's youngest daughter, Summer, was in tears as the service came to an end, while his oldest daughter, Brooke, watched from behind a pair of sunglasses.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:34 PM IST