Shams Mulani Eyes India Call-Up After Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Win, Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out For At Least A Month | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Shams Mulani remains determined to earn an India call-up despite years of consistent performances in domestic cricket, while Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad believes the team's commanding innings victory over Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy opener has provided the perfect platform for another title challenge.

Mulani, who continued his impressive form after strong performances for India A against Australia A, said representing Mumbai remained his biggest motivation despite the disappointment of missing out on national selection.

"There are times when you feel that you should have gotten a chance. It's human nature, you might get disappointed somewhere. But my job is to keep performing for Mumbai because I am playing here. And I am proud to do that," Mulani said.

Mulani remains patient for India call-up

The all-rounder insisted that his motivation had never diminished despite knocking on the selectors' doors for several seasons.

"The door has not opened yet but I am a patient guy. I will keep working hard, keep putting up performances and hopefully one day it opens," he said.

Mulani credited Mumbai's competitive environment for keeping him motivated.

"We have got a very strong bench and you cannot lack anywhere when we are playing. So I don't take any games for granted. I try to perform in each and every game and give the best to the team," he added.

Lad hails Mumbai's convincing victory

Lad, meanwhile, was delighted with Mumbai's emphatic opening victory, which earned them seven points, including a bonus point.

"It was very important for us because the team is new. It was a convincing win in the first game. If our bowlers can get five wickets in the first spell, it speaks volumes about the bowling line-up we have," Lad said.

He reserved special praise for Tushar Deshpande, whose seven-wicket match haul underlined Mumbai's bowling strength.

"He has got pace, swing and seam movement. He is a proper package now. He is mentally ready to take the next step," Lad said, backing the pacer to push for higher honours.

Mhatre's injury raises concerns for Mumbai

However, Mumbai face concerns over Ayush Mhatre's hamstring injury, which could keep him out of the next two matches.

Mhatre has been ruled out for at least a month due to a Grade 4 tear on his right hamstring.

"He was working very hard in the off-season. He looks very sad and so are we. It happens, it's part of the game. But we will try and motivate him," Lad said.

The captain admitted that injuries and international commitments could force changes to the playing XI but insisted Mumbai had adequate replacements.

"Some players will go for international duties. But we have got a backup prepared. There are some players who are doing really well in the under-23s or club cricket," he said.

Also Watch:

Mumbai focused on Ranji Trophy glory

Mulani also praised Mumbai's bowling combination, particularly his partnership with Tanush Kotian.

"Me and Tanush enjoy bowling together. Whenever we get an opportunity, we end up taking wickets as well," he said.

Lad welcomed the competition for places and stressed that Mumbai's collective ambition remained unchanged.

"As a unit, we want to win the Ranji Trophy. It's our team goal. We want our players to take a step forward," he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/