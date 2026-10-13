Ranji Trophy 2026 Mumbai Crush Chandigarh By Innings & 155 Runs At Wankhede As Tushar Deshpande Takes 7 Wickets, Hat-Trick | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Mumbai overwhelmed Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs in a completely one-sided Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

The win was studded by Tushar Deshpande’s match haul of seven wickets, including his first-innings fifer that also included a sensational hat-trick.

Following on, Chandigarh were all out for 196 in 52.1 overs, with Tanush Kotian (3/30), Shams Mulani (3/69) and Deshpande (2/37) among the pick of the wicket-takers.

The innings victory ensures Mumbai come away with seven points (6+1) and make a statement in their quest for their 43rd Ranji Trophy crown.

SALMAN ANSARI

Chandigarh struggle despite Azad's resistance

Earlier, in the morning, Chandigarh appeared to be sliding towards an expected collapse when they lost Arslan Khan for 20, caught behind by Sarfaraz Khan off Sylvester D’Souza at 39/2.

However, Arjun Azad and skipper Manan Vohra stitched together a partnership, with Azad getting to his fifty in 61 balls in 110 minutes with nine fours.

The Mumbai bowlers, including Tushar Deshpande and D’Souza, sensed they would have to put in a bit more effort as compared to Monday.

Vohra’s short innings came to an end when he was caught by Shams Mulani at deep fine leg off Deshpande, scoring 14 off 41 balls.

Chandigarh had slipped to 87/3 in 21.5 overs.

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai bowlers tighten their grip

On the last ball of the 24th over, Arjun Azad was struck on the helmet while trying to duck off a Deshpande bouncer.

Azad was eventually out for 62 off 71 balls, bowled by Mulani, as Chandigarh collapsed to 101/4 in 24.3 overs.

Raj Bawa was out, caught at short leg by substitute Suved Parkar off Mulani, as Chandigarh slipped to 109/5 in 26.4 overs.

The visitors were down, and it was only a matter of time before things were wrapped up.

At lunch, Chandigarh were 114/5 in 28 overs, with Shivam Bhambri and Dipender Kush in the middle.

Chandigarh's middle order faces collapse

Mohit Avasthi struck in the 30th over, castling Dipender through the gate on an almost unplayable delivery as Chandigarh were at 120/6.

Shivam Bhambri was then dropped at first slip by Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad off Sylvester D’Souza on 19, with Mumbai at 144/6 in 37.3 overs.

SALMAN ANSARI

Bhambri and Akshit Rana then frustrated the Mumbai bowlers with a seventh-wicket partnership of 36 when the visitors reached 156/6 in 43 overs.

With tea about 10–15 minutes away, Chandigarh appeared to show some semblance of a fight that would eventually be a case of delaying the inevitable.

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Mumbai complete emphatic innings victory

In the 45th over and close to tea, Akshit Rana was bowled by Tanush Kotian for 17 as Chandigarh were at 157/7 and three wickets away from a huge defeat.

It was then 183/8 in 49.4 overs when Shams Mulani snuffed out Shivam Birla, caught at covers brilliantly by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then Nishunk Birla fell for 18 as Chandigarh closed in on a humiliating innings defeat that would require a deeper introspection where they actually belong at this level.

Eventually, Chandigarh were 196 all out in 52.1 overs.

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