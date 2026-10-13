Mumbai Pro Basketball League To Launch In January 2027 With 16 Under-15 Boys' & Girls' Teams | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai is ready to make some noise on the basketball court! This January, the Mumbai Pro Basketball League (MPBL) is set to bring a fresh wave of sporting excitement to the city, giving young basketball talent a platform to compete, shine and dream bigger.

Focused on the Under-15 age category, MPBL aims to bring the intensity and excitement of a professional league to grassroots basketball. With eight teams in the boys’ category and eight teams in the girls’ category, the league will feature 16 teams, creating a competitive stage for the next generation of basketball stars.

A new platform for young talent

Founded by Sonesh Zore, Sagar Chouhan and Shrinath Patil, MPBL is built around a vision to elevate youth basketball in Mumbai and create new opportunities for emerging players. The initiative aims to go beyond the traditional tournament format by offering young athletes the experience of representing a team, competing in a league environment and performing under the spotlight.

Adding to the excitement, the player pool will feature 10 players from Mumbai and four players from across Maharashtra, bringing together talent from different parts of the state. The league aims to encourage competition, promote teamwork and help young athletes develop the confidence and discipline required to progress in the sport.

Boosting grassroots basketball in Mumbai

For Mumbai’s basketball community, MPBL represents an opportunity to give the game greater visibility and build a stronger pathway for young players. By placing both boys’ and girls’ basketball at the heart of the league, the initiative also aims to celebrate the depth of emerging talent across both categories.

More than just points, rebounds and buzzer-beaters, MPBL is about creating an experience—one where young players can make their mark, build their identity and take their first steps towards bigger sporting ambitions.

Countdown begins for January launch

As the countdown to January begins, the message is clear: Mumbai’s next generation is ready to take the court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/