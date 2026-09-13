'Shameful Selection': Fans React As Sanju Samson Fails 'Again' After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub

Fans React As Sanju Samson Fails 'Again' After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Snub | X

New Delhi, September 13: Indian wicket-keeper and opener batsman Sanju Samson's return to the T20I side got off to a disappointing start as he was dismissed for just 10 runs off eight balls against Afghanistan in the first T20I in New Delhi on Sunday. The internet users were quick to react and demand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's return to the squad after the disappointing performance from Sanju Samson.

Samson was preferred over 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was left out despite being named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs in the recent Zimbabwe series.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI for the first T20I against Afghanistan. Captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir instead chose Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma to open, meaning Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his first international appearance on home soil.

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The internet users reacted after Sanju Samson was dismissed after scoring 2 fours in his short stay at the crease. A user said, "Such a shameful selection by Indian team management, Sanju Samson and Abhishek sharma both flopped on difficult pitches and Vaibhav Suryavanshi perform 1000 times better than them."

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The user further stated, "On Indian flat pitches management give chance to these two so they score some runs, whole lobby is working against Vaibhav Suryavanshi. I am sure that they will not score on this flat pitches as well."

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Another said, "Sanju Samson from the Justice Department is ensuring that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens in the upcoming matches." A user also said, "It’s a shame that a fraud like Sanju Samson is playing ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, just because the Captain Iyer is jealous of his success!"

One of the users said, "They dropped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for this fraud Sanju Samson. Ganju fooled whole country by 2-3 fluke knocks. He is beyond finished. Indian selectors should continue with Vaibhav from next match."

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Team India is going strong in their run chase of 157 against Afghanistan despite Sanju Samson's early dismissal. India need 63 off 73 balls at the time of publication with Abhishek Sharma batting on 48 off 20 balls and Ishan Kishan scoring 27 off 18 balls.