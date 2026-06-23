Shakira's Son Wraps Arm Around Her During Argentina Vs Austria Match At FIFA World Cup 2026; Video Goes Viral

Shakira's latest appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral, but it was not just because she was cheering from the stands. The Colombian pop icon was caught on the stadium broadcast sharing a heartwarming moment with one of her sons during Argentina's clash against Austria, delighting fans online.

The brief interaction, captured by the live cameras, quickly became one of the most talked-about off-field moments of the match. As clips of the exchange spread across social media, fans praised the sweet mother-son bond on display.

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In the viral visuals, Shakira is seen seated in the stands wearing a white sleeveless top and white-framed sunglasses while watching the match. Her son, dressed in a white baseball cap and a dark shirt, affectionately wraps his arm around her shoulders before leaning in to kiss her on the neck. The singer remains focused on the action on the pitch, smiling subtly as she embraces the tender moment.

Moments later, the broadcast shows the youngster still leaning close to his mother with his arm around her as they appear to exchange a few words. Shakira then turns towards the crowd and raises her hand to wave at fans after noticing the stadium cameras. The gesture is met with loud cheers from spectators as the cameras linger on the global music star before returning to the match.

The appearance comes as Shakira continues to draw significant attention wherever she goes, with her presence at major sporting events frequently becoming a talking point among fans and broadcasters.