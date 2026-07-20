Shakira Sizzles, Justin Bieber, BTS Steal Spotlight In First Ever World Cup Half-Time Show | VIDEO

The FIFA World Cup final made history with its first-ever half-time show, bringing together football icons and global music stars at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho joined Madonna in the landmark spectacle during the break of the Spain vs Argentina title clash. The entertainment began with the finalists locked in a goalless contest at half-time.

Madonna wrapped up her performance before Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt also made a surprise appearance. The duo received a warm response from fans as they introduced Justin Bieber's performance. Their cameo added to the star-studded entertainment lineup.

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Bieber performed an acoustic version of Everything Hallelujah. The atmosphere inside the stadium remained electric throughout the show. It was followed by Shakira and Burna Boy performing the official World Cup anthem, Dai, Dai. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin curated the half-time entertainment. The line-up brought together football legends and global music stars on one stage.

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The show concluded with a lively performance celebrating love. Britain's Got Talent finalists Ghetto Kids were joined by Miss Piggy and Kermit from The Muppets, along with Count von Count from Sesame Street. The colourful finale brought the curtain down on the historic half-time spectacle.

Earlier, IShowSpeed, Post Malone and Swae Lee entertained thousands of fans with high-energy performances before kick-off. The music-filled show added to the excitement ahead of Spain vs Argentina blockbuster clash. It was followed by performances by Robbie Williams and Jennifer Hudson, along with a speech by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. Legendary ring announcers Michael Buffer and Bruce Buffer also introduced the teams with their trademark "Let's get ready to rumble" call.