Shake-up In ICC World Test Championship Points Table, India Slips While Pakistan Climbs the Ranks

The Indian cricket team missed out on the chance to secure full points in the two-match Test series against West Indies as the second game concluded in a draw due to a complete washout on Monday. Despite this, India managed to secure 16 points out of the possible 24, resulting in a PCT (percentage of points won) of 66.67 percent. This positioning them at second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, trailing behind Pakistan who achieved a perfect 100 percent after winning their first Test against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, West Indies secured 4 points for the draw, bringing their PCT to 16.67 percent, placing them at fifth position on the points table.

Tough matches ahead for India

Looking ahead, India faces two away tours to South Africa and reigning world WTC champions Australia, in addition to a home series against the formidable England.

In the two-match series against West Indies, India emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, as heavy rain on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Port of Spain prevented any play from taking place.

During the match, India had declared their second innings at 181 for 2 on day four, setting West Indies a challenging target of 365 runs to win the match and level the series, which is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Regrettably, torrential rain persisted, and the fifth day witnessed no action, eventually leading to the Test being called off.

At the end of a rain-affected fourth day, West Indies had reached 76 for two in their second innings, with Jermaine Blackwood (20) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) in the middle.

