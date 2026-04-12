Shailesh Joshi Edges Past Vivek Yadav In Nail-Biting 30–28 Clash At 32nd GD Birla Open Veteran Badminton Tournament | Credits: Google

Mumbai: Shailesh Joshi narrowly edged past Vivek Yadav 30-28 in a thrilling professional singles encounter of the 32nd GD Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament on Saturday.

While Joshi survived a scare, top-seeded players had an easy outing at the host club, Bombay Gymkhana. In the doubles category, the duo of Dattaram Radaye and Roshan Devlekar held their nerve in a closely contested match to defeat Chandrkumar Yadav and Sandesh More 30-27.

Meanwhile, top seed Manoj Nachanekar, second seed Chetan Bandarkar and third seed Premal M Mankar advanced with easy wins. In other matches Shubham More beat Jayesh Devlekar 30-23; Santosh Pawar defeated Susat Jadhav 30-12 and Sujit Jadhav outclassed Dattaram Radaye 30-18.

In the men’s doubles 110+ category, Parthasarathi Patnaik and Rajiv Parekh won a close 30-28 over Ashish Kapila and Dr Parikh, while the pairs of Denzil Pereira and Rajesh Meshram and Ashish Hilekar and Milind Gharat advanced convincingly.