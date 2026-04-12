 Shailesh Joshi Edges Past Vivek Yadav In Nail-Biting 30–28 Clash At 32nd GD Birla Open Veteran Badminton Tournament
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Shailesh Joshi Edges Past Vivek Yadav In Nail-Biting 30–28 Clash At 32nd GD Birla Open Veteran Badminton Tournament

Shailesh Joshi narrowly defeated Vivek Yadav 30–28 in a thrilling singles match at the 32nd GD Birla Memorial Open Veteran Badminton Tournament at Bombay Gymkhana. In doubles, Radaye–Devlekar edged Chandrkumar Yadav–More 30–27. Top seeds advanced comfortably, while others posted decisive wins across singles and doubles, including 110+ category close contests.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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Shailesh Joshi Edges Past Vivek Yadav In Nail-Biting 30–28 Clash At 32nd GD Birla Open Veteran Badminton Tournament | Credits: Google

Mumbai: Shailesh Joshi narrowly edged past Vivek Yadav 30-28 in a thrilling professional singles encounter of the 32nd GD Birla Memorial Open Veteran Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament on Saturday.

While Joshi survived a scare, top-seeded players had an easy outing at the host club, Bombay Gymkhana. In the doubles category, the duo of Dattaram Radaye and Roshan Devlekar held their nerve in a closely contested match to defeat Chandrkumar Yadav and Sandesh More 30-27.

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Meanwhile, top seed Manoj Nachanekar, second seed Chetan Bandarkar and third seed Premal M Mankar advanced with easy wins. In other matches Shubham More beat Jayesh Devlekar 30-23; Santosh Pawar defeated Susat Jadhav 30-12 and Sujit Jadhav outclassed Dattaram Radaye 30-18.

In the men’s doubles 110+ category, Parthasarathi Patnaik and Rajiv Parekh won a close 30-28 over Ashish Kapila and Dr Parikh, while the pairs of Denzil Pereira and Rajesh Meshram and Ashish Hilekar and Milind Gharat advanced convincingly.

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