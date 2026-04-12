'Why Is He Not On The Card?': US President Donald Trump Pulls Strings To Set Up Derrick Lewis vs Josh Hokit For White House Card Amid UFC 327; Video

X

A surprising revelation emerged from UFC 327 as UFC boss Dana White claimed that United States President Donald Trump and commentator Joe Rogan played key roles in setting up a blockbuster heavyweight clash between Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis.

According to White, the idea for the fight came together organically during the electrifying night in Miami. Following Hokit's gritty and high-intensity victory over Curtis Blaydes, discussions quickly shifted toward his next opponent. It was during this moment that Trump reportedly questioned why Lewis was not part of the upcoming White House fight card, sparking immediate interest in making the matchup happen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

White revealed that he personally reached out to Lewis after the conversation, relaying the President’s interest. The veteran heavyweight did not hesitate, instantly agreeing to be part of the historic event. Meanwhile, Rogan’s input further fueled the idea, as he pushed for Hokit to be included following his standout performance.

The result is a high-profile bout now expected to feature on the much-anticipated UFC White House card, an event already generating massive buzz for its unique setting and star-studded lineup. The fight is being viewed as a perfect clash of styles, with Lewis’ knockout power going up against Hokit’s relentless pace and durability.

Trump's involvement with the UFC

Trump’s growing involvement in UFC storylines, combined with Rogan’s influence and White’s quick decision-making, highlights the unusual but compelling blend of sports, entertainment, and public figures shaping major fight announcements today.

With both fighters already on board, the Lewis vs Hokit bout is set to become one of the most talked-about matchups, born not in a boardroom, but in the middle of a thrilling UFC fight night.