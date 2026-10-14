Shai Hope Continues His Red-Hot Form, Smashes Another 50+ Score In IND Vs WI 4th T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope continues to torment the Indian bowling attack with yet another fine batting show. Batting first in the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad, Hope led from the front with 28-ball half-century. It was his 5th 50+ score on the tour, having scored three centuries earlier across ODI and T20Is.

Shai Hope continues dream run

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 7 games on this tour, Shai Hope has three centuries and two half-centuries, making him a thorn in the flesh for the Indian side. In Hyderabad, Hope once again put on a batting masterclass, mixing class with aggression.

The WI skipper took his time initially before unleashing his full repertoire of shots on a flat wicket. Hope built crucial partnerships with Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovmann Powell to keep the West Indies in chase of a 250+ score.

Hope had earlier fired West Indies to a record chase in the 2nd T20I. He remained unbeaten on 102 off 45 balls as the visitors chased down a record 249.

He scored 104 off 94 balls in the second ODI and followed it with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI, helping West Indies chase 352 to secure a five-wicket win. In the first T20I he scored a half-century, but India chased down the score with ease. With the series on the line, Shai has once again stepped up for the West Indies and will hope that his side can win the game.