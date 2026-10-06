Shai Hope Carries ODI Form Into T20Is, Scores Quick Half-Century Against India; VIDEO | X

West Indies captain Shai Hope scored 52 off 37 balls in the first T20I after smashing 104 and an unbeaten 162 in the final two ODIs against India, despite his team losing the series 2-1

West Indies captain Shai Hope continued his impressive batting form against India as he scored a half-century in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Hope scored 52 runs off 37 balls with six fours and two sixes, before Axar Patel dismissed him soon after he reached the milestone.

Hope's innings came after an impressive performance in the three-match ODI series against India. Although West Indies lost the series 2-1, the captain played a major role in helping his team win the final match.

The right-handed batter scored 12 runs in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram before hitting 104 off 94 balls in the second match in Guwahati.

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He followed it up with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI in New Chandigarh, helping West Indies chase down India's target of 352 runs with five wickets in hand. It was West Indies' highest successful run chase in ODI cricket.

Despite Hope's efforts, India won the ODI series 2-1 after victories in the first two matches. Hope will look to continue his good form in the remaining matches as West Indies aim to challenge India in the five-match T20I series.