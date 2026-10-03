IND Vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope's 162* Powers West Indies To Consolation Win In Mullanpur; India Seal Series 2-1

Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten 162 to lead West Indies to a five-wicket victory over India in the third and final ODI on Saturday. The result gave the visitors a consolation win after India had already sealed the three-match series by winning the opening two games.

India posted a formidable 351/7 after being put into bat, with KL Rahul anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 129. Rohit Sharma also played a key role with 92, while Ruturaj Gaikwad added a brisk 55 as India finished with a total that appeared to put them in control.

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Shai Hope Leads Historic West Indies Chase

Hope, however, had other plans as the West Indies skipper produced a captain's knock under pressure. The right-hander struck 162 not out from 143 balls, combining composure with attacking strokes to keep the visitors in the hunt throughout their chase.

Amir Jangoo provided Hope with crucial support, scoring 67, while Keemo Paul contributed 44 as West Indies kept up with the required rate. Hope remained unbeaten until the end, hitting the winning runs as West Indies reached 352/5 in 48.2 overs.

West Indies Register Record Chase Against India

The victory marked West Indies' highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, making the result even more significant for the visitors. Hope's unbeaten 162 was the centrepiece of the chase as West Indies overcame India's 350-plus total with 10 balls to spare.

For India, the defeat brought an otherwise successful ODI series to an end. Rohit, Rahul and Gaikwad had powered the hosts to a commanding total, but Hope's remarkable innings ensured West Indies finished the series with a memorable victory.