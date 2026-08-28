Shahnawaz Dahani Meets Tribal Leader Nadir Magsi, Alleges Bias & Prejudice In Pakistan Selection Committee | VIDEO | X | Tazaad

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani has openly questioned their national cricket selection committee over his exclusion from the team. The incident has raised fresh concerns about the way players are being picked by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He also met a Pakistani tribal leader, alleging bias in the selection committee.

A video of Dahani meeting the politician and tribal leader Mir Nadir Ali Magsi has gone viral on social media. The pacer strongly questioned the logic behind recent selection decisions. Pakistan Cricket Team is currently in England, participating in a three-match Test series.

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The viral video shows the conversation between them. Dahani can be heard complaining to the leader and saying that there is bias and prejudice influencing the selection of the players.

He also said that the players who consistently perform in domestic cricket should be given opportunities at the highest level. He also highlighted that he has performed at a high level in the last three domestic seasons from 2023. He claimed that the selection committee had no valid reason to keep him from playing international cricket.

Dahani also spoke about a domestic ranking or position table and questioned why strong performances in Pakistan's domestic structure were not translating into international opportunities.

The Pakistan pacer's allegations have raised serious questions over consistency, transparency and the treatment of domestic players in the country.

Dahani's allegations have highlighted the growing frustration over the selection process among the players after he was forced to raise the matter publicly and meet a political leader to raise the issue.

The PCB and its selection committee now face renewed pressure to explain how players are assessed and why consistent domestic performances may not always lead to national selection. The issue gains momentum in the country due to the declining performance of the Pakistan Cricket Team at the international stage.