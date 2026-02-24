Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball, Phil Salt Falls For Golden Duck In ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Match

Shaheen Afridi Strikes First Ball | X

Pallekele, February 24: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan the perfect start by striking with the very first ball of his first over in the England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Shaheen Afridi dismissed in-form England opener Phil Salt for a duck in the high-pressure game at Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi made an instant impact by removing Phil Salt with the very first delivery of his spell. Bowling a hard-length ball around off stump, Afridi generated gentle outswing that moved away from the right-hander.

Salt attempted to punch it through the off side but played away from his body, resulting in a thick edge. Wicket-keeper Usman Khan reacted sharply, diving to his right to complete a clean catch. England lost an early wicket, with Salt dismissed for a golden duck.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted 164/9 after being put in to bat, recording their highest-ever first innings total against England in T20 World Cup history. The total was built around a composed half-century from Sahibzada Farhan, who once again stepped up for his side in a crucial game.

Farhan scored 63 runs from 45 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes. It marked his second half-century of the tournament and provided Pakistan with much-needed stability at the top. He found good support from Babar Azam (25) and Fakhar Zaman (25), with the trio stitching together important partnerships to keep the innings on track.

In the closing stages, Shadab Khan's quick cameo added valuable runs. The all-rounder smashed 23 off just 11 balls, helping Pakistan push past the 160-run mark and set England a competitive target.

With runs on the board, Afridi's immediate impact with the ball strengthened Pakistan’s position, giving the team early control in a do-or-die contest.