Shafali Verma Smashes 29-Ball Fifty As India Close In On Victory Against Bangladesh In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Manchester, June 25: Indian Women's Cricket Team opener Shafali Verma produced a blistering knock, smashing a half-century off just 29 balls to put her side firmly in control against Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup. This is Shafali Verma's second half-century in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, Shafali played an explosive and unbeaten innings of 55 runs off 38 balls against the Netherlands.

Chasing a target of 137, Shafali took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the outset, helping India race to 74/1 in 8.1 overs and move within touching distance of victory.

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After the early dismissal of Smriti Mandhana for 8, Shafali continued to dominate the innings with an array of boundaries. She reached her fifty in just 29 deliveries, keeping the required run rate well under control and putting Bangladesh under immense pressure. Yastika Bhatia provided steady support at the other end as India comfortably stayed ahead in the chase.

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Earlier, Bangladesh posted 136/8 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Juiraiya Ferdous top-scored with 33, while captain Nigar Sultana made 32. Sobhana Mostary chipped in with 22, but Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships as India's bowlers struck at regular intervals.

India's bowlers shared the wickets, with Radha Yadav leading the attack by removing three batters. Shree Charani, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma also picked up important wickets to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par total.

At the time of writing, India were 74/1 after 8.1 overs, needing 63 runs from 71 balls, with Shafali Verma unbeaten on 52 off 32 balls and looking set to guide her side to a crucial victory. However, Shafali was dismissed immediately after completing her half-century.