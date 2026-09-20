Shafali Verma Reacts After Hitting Maiden T20I Century, Says 'Some Dreams Are Worth Waiting For' | X

Indian opener Shafali Verma produced a historic performance on Sunday, September 20, as she smashed her maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in the women's cricket semi-final at the 2026 Asian Games.

Shafali remained unbeaten on 100 off just 49 balls, hitting three fours and nine sixes. Her explosive knock helped India post 195/4 in 20 overs and also made her the first cricketer to score a century in the history of the Asian Games.

The 22-year-old reached her century with a single off the final ball of India's innings. She also became India's leading six-hitter in women's T20Is during the knock, taking her tally to 104 sixes.

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India then produced a strong bowling performance to bowl Bangladesh out for 81, winning the semi-final by 114 runs. The victory took India into the gold medal match, where they will face Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

After her memorable innings, Shafali took to social media to reflect on the journey towards her first T20I hundred. Sharing a post, she wrote, "Dreamed it. Manifested it. Worked for it."

She added that scoring her first-ever T20I hundred "meant more than I can put into words". Shafali said the achievement had taken "a lot of time, patience and belief", but added that "some dreams are worth waiting for". She also expressed gratitude for finally being able to live the moment.

The century marked an important milestone in Shafali's career and came on a big stage as India continued their campaign at the Asian Games.