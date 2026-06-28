Severe Punishment! Uruguay Cancels Charter Flight For Players After FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Exit

Uruguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment both on and off the pitch, as the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) canceled the team's charter flight home following La Celeste's shock group-stage elimination. The decision marked the immediate fallout from a tournament that ended far earlier than expected for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Uruguay finished 3rd in their group, failing to win either of their matches at the tournament. As a result, the AUF canceled the charter flight that had been arranged to bring the entire delegation back to Montevideo. Instead, players and staff will return separately on commercial flights, with each individual making their own travel arrangements.

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Uruguay's World Cup journey came to an end after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in a closely contested match. Despite a determined performance, Marcelo Bielsa's side was unable to find an equalizer, and the result sealed their elimination from the tournament. The campaign, which had begun with high expectations from supporters and football officials alike, ultimately fell well short of its objectives.

While some members of the squad will head directly to their club teams to begin preparations for the new season, others will return to Uruguay for a brief break before resuming their professional commitments.

The early exit has left the squad, coaching staff, and AUF officials deeply disappointed. In the aftermath of the tournament, the federation is expected to conduct a thorough review of the team's performance to determine the factors behind the disappointing result.

The evaluation will also help shape the future of Uruguay's national team project under head coach Marcelo Bielsa as preparations begin for the next international cycle. The two-time World Cup champions were considered dark horses and expected to reach the Round of 32, but their performances have largely been underwhelming in a forgettable all round campaign.