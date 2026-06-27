FIFA World Cup 2026: Marcelo Bielsa Snaps At Journalist After Uruguay's Exit | Video

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Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa cut a frustrated figure after his side's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end, snapping at a journalist during a tense post-match press conference following their elimination.

Uruguay's hopes of progressing from Group H were dashed after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain. Bielsa's men failed to register a single victory in the tournament, having earlier settled for draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The disappointing campaign has intensified scrutiny over the veteran manager's future with the national team.

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The fiery coach appeared visibly irritated when questioned by a reporter after the defeat. According to visuals, Bielsa sharply responded to the journalist, reflecting the frustration that has surrounded Uruguay's underwhelming World Cup showing. The 70-year-old has never shied away from confrontations with the media, and his latest exchange once again highlighted his uncompromising personality.

Bielsa later accepted responsibility for Uruguay's failure, admitting that the results fell well short of expectations despite believing his side deserved more from their performances. He acknowledged that his nearly three-and-a-half-year spell in charge had not produced the results needed to leave a meaningful legacy in Uruguayan football.