Serena Williams Chooses Victoria Mboko As Partner For Tennis Comeback At HSBC Championships | Instagram

Tennis legend Serena Williams has officially revealed who will join her for her much-awaited return to competitive tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will partner rising star Victoria Mboko in the doubles event at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London.

The announcement ends days of speculation over who would play alongside Williams as she prepares to make her first appearance on the WTA Tour since 2022. Serena and Mboko have received a wild card entry into the doubles draw, making them one of the most talked-about pairings of the tournament.

Mboko shared the news on social media and expressed her excitement about teaming up with one of the greatest players in tennis history. She called it an honour to share the court with Williams and said she was looking forward to competing together.

The young player has often spoken about her admiration for Serena Williams and described the American icon as her idol. Mboko also revealed that the two have stayed in touch over the years, making the partnership even more special for her.

Williams' return has generated significant excitement among tennis fans around the world. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, her comeback adds extra attention to the HSBC Championships which marks the beginning of the grass-court season.

With Serena Williams back on the court and teaming up with one of the sport's brightest young talents, fans will be eager to see how the high-profile partnership performs in London.