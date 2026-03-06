'Real Doll With Mini Version': Smriti Mandhana, Serena Williams, Chloe Kelly, With Others Part Of Barbie's Dream Team Ahead Of Intl. Women's Day

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 06, 2026
Barbie for the first time announced its 'dream team' ahead of International women's day which is on March 8. Ths list features tennis legend Serena Williams from USA who has been honoured for redefining excellence in sports and inspiring generations of women.
Kellie Gerardi (USA): A research astronaut and science communicator recognised for her contributions to space research and for encouraging women to pursue similar career.
Regina Sirvent (Mexico): The professional race car driver has been acknowledged for breaking barriers in motorsports, a field traditionally dominated by men.
Chloe Kelly (UK): The football star is celebrated for her achievements on the field and for inspiring young girls to dream big in professional football.
Helene Fischer (Germany): The pop artist is honoured for her global musical success and her influence in the entertainment industry.
Zoja Skubis (Poland): The expedition climber is recognised for pushing limits in extreme adventure sports and representing resilience and determination.
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia): The professional surfer is celebrated for her dominance in surfing and for being one of the most successful athletes in the sport.
Smriti Mandhana (India): The cricketer has been honoured for her remarkable achievements in international cricket and for inspiring a new generation of girls in sports.