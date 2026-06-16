Senior Asian Fencing Championships 2026: FAI Announces 24-Member Indian Squad Led By Bhavani Devi

Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi will lead India's 24-member contingent at the Senior Asian Fencing Championships in New Delhi | File Photo

New Delhi, June 16: The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has officially announced the senior national squad set to represent the country at the upcoming 26th Senior Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in Delhi, following highly competitive national trials.

Taking place at Bharat Mandapam from June 19 to June 24, this landmark home tournament represents a definitive turning point for Indian sports, acting as the foundation to define India's competitive trajectory for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. More than 30 countries and over 400 elite athletes will be participating during the high-octane competition period.

The elite Indian contingent consists of 24 players, evenly split with 12 female and 12 male athletes, led by trailblazer C.A. Bhavani Devi, India’s first and only fencing Olympian.

Indian Squad For Asian Championships Announced

Women’s Foil Team: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj (20), Naorem Mina Devi (24), and Sonia Devi Waikhom (21).

Women’s Épée Team: Tanishka Khatri (23), Prachi Lohan (20), and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (24).

Women’s Sabre Team: C.A. Bhavani Devi (32), Shreya Gupta (21), Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla (19), and Shruthi Joshi (22).

Men’s Foil Team: Sachin Haryana (20), Sanasam Hemash Singh (20), Aditya Haryana (20), and Tejas Manoj Patil (19).

Men’s Épée Team: Shrejin Rajendran Shanthim (23), Joseph Bennet (24), Shaurya Ashwini (19), and Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy (24).

Men’s Sabre Team: Karan Singh (27), Gisho Nidhi Kumaresh Padma (33), Vishal Thapar (32), and Lakshay Badser (20).

FAI Confident Of Hosting World-Class Event

Shri Satej D. Patil, President of the Fencing Association of India, stated, "We are absolutely thrilled and fully confident in our capability to host an exceptional, world-class tournament here in New Delhi. I have complete faith in the preparation and talent of our Indian team to perform exceptionally well on this grand stage and secure qualification spots for the Asian Games. It is our distinct privilege to welcome the very best fencers from across the globe to India, and we look forward to witnessing an extraordinary display of sportsmanship."

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing," said star fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi. "Playing in front of our home crowd on such a prestigious platform is an incredible honour and an immense opportunity for growth. This championship is a critical stepping stone in our outlook to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games, and it serves as the perfect launchpad for our long-term road to the LA 2028 Olympic cycle."

Championship To Serve As Asian Games Qualifier

The stakes in New Delhi could not be higher, with this landmark championship serving as a direct qualifier for the highly anticipated Asian Games 2026.

The FAI Selection Committee noted that testing Indian athletes against top international competitors on home pistes is exactly the high-calibre catalyst the national programme needs. The committee emphasised that this tournament serves as the crucial strategic baseline that will define Indian fencing's pathway, preparation and competitive mindset on the long road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Tournament To Feature Three Olympic Disciplines

Fencing is a highly tactical, fast-paced Olympic sport based on traditional swordsmanship, where two athletes wear protective gear and electronic sensors while trying to score "touches" on each other using a weapon.

The multi-day event will showcase all three distinct disciplines, including Foil, where points are scored only by hitting the opponent's torso with the tip; Épée, a heavier sword where the entire body is a valid target; and Sabre, a fast, slashing weapon where points can be scored using both the edge and the tip from the waist up.

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