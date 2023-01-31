SEE PICS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Rishikesh ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the all-important four-match Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Nagpur on February 9. Kohli is not selected for the T20 leg against New Zealand, which will conclude with the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). The Indian star batsman along with his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika have headed off to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh.

Ashram’s Public Relations Officer Gunanand Rayal said that Kohli reached there and visited the Samadhi of Brahmalin Dayanand Saraswati. He also performed Ganga Aarti along with the priests at the Ganga Ghat.

Kohli, Anushka and Vamika are there along with his yoga trainer has also stayed in the ashram. On Tuesday (January 31) morning, after yoga practice and worship, a public religious ritual will be organised in Ashram and Bhandara will also be arranged.

India need to win the series by a 3-1 margin or better if they hope to qualify for the ICCneedsld Test Championships final which will take place later this year.