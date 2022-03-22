See pic: RCB star Glenn Maxwell goes desi during haldi ceremony with wife Vini Raman

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Friday (March 18), shared several pictures from the ceremony.

Maxwell has been dating Vini since 2020, and had announced their engagement in the same year via Instagram.

The couple Instagrammed a series of pictures from their haldi ceremony. In the picture, Maxwell is seen planting a kiss on Vini’s forehead.

“A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony. Wedding week has begun,” Vini captioned the picture.

“What’s that saying? Happy wife happy life #thefestivalcontinues,” she captioned another of their picture.

Vini belongs to a Tamil family based in Australia. She is a practising pharmacist in Melbourne.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:42 PM IST