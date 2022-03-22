IPL: RCB’s Virat Kohli reveals his plans for the 2022 edition

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is looking forward to shine as a batsman after relinquishing captaincy duties ahead of the IPL-15.

Virat, who led RCB since 2008, joined the squad on Monday after completing his quarantine ahead of their match against Punjab Kings on March 27 in Mumbai.

"Wow. 15 years, it's quite unbelievable that the IPL has come this far. Renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties. Life is in a very good place, we have a child now and a family. It's about watching my child grow and doing what I love that is playing cricket. My focus is so clear now and it is so precise on what I want to do," Kohli said in a video on RCB’s official YouTube channel.

IPL 2022 kicks off on March 26 in Mumbai.

