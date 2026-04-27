Security Breach At Chinnaswamy? Two Arrested For Smashing CCTV Cameras During RCB VS GT Clash On April 24

Two employees destroyed CCTV camera systems at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium leaving more than 240 cameras non-functional | X

Two employees destroyed CCTV camera systems at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium leaving more than 240 cameras non-functional during the April 24 clash between RCB and Gujarat Titans. The accused entered the control room during match hours without valid passes and destroyed the same, leaving police with no access to several areas.

The incident left major sections of the venue without surveillance and raising serious security concerns. As per Deccan Herald, Cubbon Park police booked two individuals—Manjunath (37) from Hiriyur in Chitradurga and Abdul Kalam (19) from Uttar Pradesh—in connection with the incident.

Despite the nature of the disruption, officials moved swiftly to implement alternative arrangements, ensuring the match proceeded without any untoward incidents. Authorities confirmed that real-time surveillance was quickly restored using backup systems soon after the issue came to light.

Disruption over unpaid dues

According to a senior police official, the damage occurred during match hours. Both accused were reportedly working under a sub-vendor of IVS Digital Solutions, the agency responsible for digital operations at the stadium on match days.

As per Deccan Herald, the accused said they had planned the same due to unpaid dues. It was an intentional act forced by non payment, with the figures amounting to ₹10 Lakh.

Troubles continue at Chinnaswamy

The ground is proving to be a massive trouble spot in Indian cricket. 11 people lost their lives in a stampede last year, with cricket only returning to the venue for IPL 2026. During the tournament, a canteen staff member was caught for black marketing match tickets. Now two employees were arrested for cutting CCTV feed.

RCB are not due to return to Chinnaswamy this season, unless they reach the playoffs.