 RCB Ticket Scam: Chinnaswamy Canteen Staff Arrested After Selling Black Market Tickets Worth ₹17.5 Lakh
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HomeSportsRCB Ticket Scam: Chinnaswamy Canteen Staff Arrested After Selling Black Market Tickets Worth ₹17.5 Lakh

RCB Ticket Scam: Chinnaswamy Canteen Staff Arrested After Selling Black Market Tickets Worth ₹17.5 Lakh

A canteen worker at the M Chinnaswamy stadium has been arrested after selling RCB home game tickets in the black market for a whopping ₹17.5 Lakh. The accused sold 181 tickets, including the recent RCB vs LSG game in Bengaluru. The RCB ticket scam involves corporate entities and a KSCA member, who is absconding.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
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A canteen worker at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, home of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly peddling black market tickets. The accused, identified as Chandrashekhar, sold as many as 181 tickets at inflated prices, totalling a whopping ₹17.5 Lakh. The tickets were RCB's win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Tickets sold for ₹15,000 - ₹ 19,000

As per the NDTV report, the tickets were reportedly sold for ₹15,000 to ₹19,000 each. The investigation began after police received information about bulk ticket purchases being resold at higher prices. Chandrasekhar was arrested only after the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch questioned multiple stadium staff.

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Major corporates, insiders linked

The NDTV report further claims tickets were originally purchased via the Ticketgenie online platform. Several tickets were purchased under corporate names such as Swastik Heavy Engineering, Industrial Automation Consultant Company and Dharani Computers Company.

Overall, 181 tickets worth ₹17.52 lakh were illegally sold in the black market. A similar pattern was noticed during the high-billed RCB vs CSK game, with 81 tickets worth ₹6.6 lakh were bought and resold at higher prices.

During questioning, Chandrashekhar revealed that the tickets were supplied by KSCA member Ganesh Pareekshit. Pareekshit allegedly instructed him to sell the tickets at higher prices. Ganesh Pareekshit is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation.

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