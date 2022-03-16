PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan help Pakistan to thrilling draw against Australia on final day

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a fighting 196 while Mohammad Rizwan notched up an unbeaten 104 as hosts survived the final day against Australia to draw the second Test at Karachi on Wednesday.

Requiring a record 506 runs or play out 172 overs, Pakistan finished the final day at 443-7.

Babar played a captains knock and stitched a gritty 228-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (96), as the pair batted through almost three sessions.

Australian bowlers toiled on an unresponsive pitch as they pushed for victory.

Spinner Nathan Lyon bagged figures of 4-112 while Australia captain Pat Cummins finished with 2-75.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 06:22 PM IST