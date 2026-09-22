'Second Jasprit Bumrah': SL Debutant Sachindu Colombage's Bowling Action Sparks Comparisons To Indian Pacer; VIDEO | X

Sri Lanka debutant spinner Sachindu Colombage has gone viral on social media due to his unusual bowling action which led to comparisons with Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Sachindu made his international debut for Sri Lanka in ENG vs SL 1st ODI at the Riverside Ground in Durham on Tuesday.

Despite the comparisons, it is important to know that Colombage is a spinner while Jasprit Bumrah is fast bowler and their bowling actions are not actually the same. The comparison is being drawn by the fans on social media.

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The comparison is being mainly done due the unusual way Colombage approaches the crease and moves his bowling arm before releasing the ball.

Colombage's bowling style also includes a stiff arm position, a slightly unusual gather and also a quick movement at the point of delivery. He also holds the ball right before his eyes and forehead while taking the strides for bowling. Jasprit Bumrah also holds the ball at the same spot while bowling. His body also stays relatively open as he releases the ball which gives his action a distinctive look.

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These visual similarities were enough for cricket fans on social media to draw parallels with Bumrah's famously unorthodox action. Some users also jokingly described him as "spin-bowling Bumrah". Several internet users are also comparing him with former Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

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With his unique bowling action, Colombage has been able to take the wicket of veteran England batter Joe Root. The Sri Lankan spinner clean bowled Joe Root to claim his first wicket on the international stage.

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Sachindu Colombage had an impressive run in his debut game as he finished with the figures of 3 wickets for 44 in his 10 overs, including the wickets of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jamie Overton. His excellent bowling performance helped Sri Lanka to bowl out England in just 48.1 overs after scoring 265 runs.