Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes First Englishman To Score 23,000 International Runs; VIDEO | X

Veteran England batsman Joe Root has scripted history during the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI at Riverside Ground in Durham on Tuesday. Joe Root became the first England batter to score 23,000 international runs. He also went past Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the list of fastest batsmen to reach the landmark. The achievement has added another milestone to Joe Root's international career.

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Joe Root stepped on the crease with only three runs and completed the feat with a boundary, reaching 23,000 international runs in his 521st innings. The milestone also saw Root move past Tendulkar as he took 522 innings to reach 23,000 international runs. Root is now the second-fastest batsman to achieve the feat, while Virat Kohli holds the record as he reached 23,000 runs in only 490 innings.

Joe Root has now scored 23,003 international runs in 394 matches, placing him eighth on the all-time list of most international runs across formats. The England batter has a career average of 49.88 and has hit 61 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar remains at the top with 34,357 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 28,359, Kumar Sangakkara with 28,016, Ricky Ponting with 27,483, Mahela Jayawardene with 25,957, Jacques Kallis with 25,534 and Rahul Dravid with 24,208.

The milestone adds to a remarkable career in which Root has continued to break records associated with some of the biggest names in cricket.